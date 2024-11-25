Orient Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd, Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Thomas Scott India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2024.

Orient Technologies Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 395.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22213 shares in the past one month.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd tumbled 8.77% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71720 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd fell 5.40% to Rs 291.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 335 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Scott India Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 193.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5597 shares in the past one month.

