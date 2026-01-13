Oriental Hotels gains as Q3 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Oriental Hotels rallied 3.86% to Rs 116.95 after its consolidated net profit jumped 44.08% to Rs 20.69 crore on a 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 139.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 7.27% to Rs 26.68 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.87 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 8.79% to Rs 109.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 100.7 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.70 crore (up 10.04% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 26.68 crore (up 7.27% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 3.52 crore (down 22.80% YoY) during the period under review.