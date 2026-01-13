Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Va Tech Wabag secured a 'Large' order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) towards Advanced Technology Water Treatment Facilities for the Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project at Bina, Madhya Pradesh, India. According to the company's order classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

The order comprises a comprehensive Water Block Package, including a Raw Water Treatment Plant (RWTP), a Reverse Osmosis based Demineralization Plant (RODMP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant (ZLDP) for the BPCL Bina Refinery. WABAG will undertake the Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (EPC) of facilities. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 22 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M & B Engineering gains on bagging domestic order

GTPL Hathway jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 8% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Larsen & Toubro to construct arterial Cable-Stayed Bridge over the Muri Ganga River

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

TCS Q3 PAT drops 12% QoQ; board declares special dividend of Rs 46/ share

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story