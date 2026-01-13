Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Va Tech Wabag secured a 'Large' order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) towards Advanced Technology Water Treatment Facilities for the Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project at Bina, Madhya Pradesh, India. According to the company's order classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

The order comprises a comprehensive Water Block Package, including a Raw Water Treatment Plant (RWTP), a Reverse Osmosis based Demineralization Plant (RODMP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant (ZLDP) for the BPCL Bina Refinery. WABAG will undertake the Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (EPC) of facilities. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 22 months.