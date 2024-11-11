Out-of-Pocket Expenditure on healthcare decreasing according to National Health Accounts data

According to National Health Accounts (NHA) data for 2021-22, Out-of-Pocket Expenditure or OOPE on healthcare is decreasing, largely due to increased government investment and an improved public healthcare framework. As per NHA data, between 2014-15 and 2021-22, government health expenditure (GHE) as a percentage of GDP rose from 1.13% to 1.84%. Additionally, GHEs share of overall government spending grew from 3.94% to 6.12%, reflecting a robust commitment to public health. During the same period, per capita health spending tripled from Rs 1,108 to Rs 3,169. This increase allows the government to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure, making services more affordable and accessible to the public, thereby directly reducing OOPE. This shift was further emphasized by the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, where investments targeted both immediate health needs and long-term health challenges, such as the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

