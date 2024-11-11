Data Patterns (India) slides as Q2 PAT decline 10% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Data Patterns (India) slipped 4.63% to Rs 2,212.85 after the company's standalone net profit fell 10.38% to Rs 30.28 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations declined 15.96% YoY to Rs 91.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 40.03 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 13.48% from Rs 46.27 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Operational EBIDTA slipped 15.84% to Rs 34.30 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 40.76 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

As of 1 April 2024, the order book was valued at Rs 1,083.07 crore. With the addition of negotiated orders now confirmed, the total order book stands at Rs 1,194.62 crore.

On half year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 5.78% YoY to Rs 63.07 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 59.62 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 1.46% YoY to Rs 195.10 crore in H1 FY25.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, We are pleased to report healthy and improved margins during H1 of FY 2024-25 driven by our continued focus on operational efficiency and more favourable product mix. Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to deferment of delivery schedule by the customer, of completed products. Our order inflow has been slower than anticipated in the first half which we expect to pick up during the second half. We are committed to continued growth trajectory while maintaining the healthy revenue growth and profitability.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems.

