Puravankara hits the floor as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 17 cr

Puravankara was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 401.40 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 11.22 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 34.53% to Rs 495.54 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 368.33 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The company reported pre tax loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as compared with pre tax loss of Rs 11.22 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Net debt stood at Rs 2,430 crores, and the net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.29 for Q2 FY25. The weighted average cost of debt stood at 11.62% as of 30 September 2024.

As of 30 September 2024, the companys balance collections from sold units (completed + ongoing) in all launched projects stood at Rs 4,520 crore. Total estimated surplus from all completed and ongoing projects is Rs 7,490 crore.

Around Rs 945 crore has been invested in land, with a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 9,700 crore from 5.8 msft of new acquisitions. This showcases the robust pipeline of new business being added for the company's future growth, it added.

In the second quarter of FY25, customer collections increased by 18% YoY to Rs 1,033 crore. Sustenance sales grew by 14% and increased price realisation for Purva by 17% and Provident by 15% year on year.

Commenting on the companys performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said, The company has made sizeable investments of Rs 945 crores in land acquisition, with a potential GDV of Rs 9,700 crores from 5.8 msft of new acquisitions. Increased sustenance sales for H1FY25 of 14% y-o-y, along with increased price realisation in Q2FY25 for Purva by 17% and Provident by 15% y-o-y, showcases the strength of the brand along with customer appreciation of product quality and service.

More From This Section

Operational efficiencies are visible through our increased customer collections amounting to Rs. 1,999 crores for H1 FY25, an increase of 27% y-o-y. In the coming two quarters, the company is focused on new launches amounting to around 12.27 msft with a potential GDV of around Rs. 13,625 crores and project deliveries for the remaining two quarters.

The Puravankara Group is involved in real estate development, with residential assets constituting most of its portfolio. It is present in both the premium and the affordable housing segments under the brandsurva and Provident, respectively. The group has major operations in Bangalore, with considerable presence in Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad, apart from Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News