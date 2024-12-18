Outcome of board meeting of Board of Gujarat Industries Power Co

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Held on 17 December 2024

The Board of Gujarat Industries Power Co at its meeting held on 17 December 2024 has approved the following:

1. Award of EPC Contract for Balance of System (BoS) Package for Implementation of 500 MW(AC) Solar PV Project at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat;

2. Debt Syndication for availing Term Loan for 500 MW Solar Power Project (Phase -II) at Khavda, Kutch; and

3. Debt Syndication for availing Term Loan for 75 MW Solar Power Project at Vastan .

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

