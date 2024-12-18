Outcome of board meeting of Board of Gujarat Industries Power Co

Held on 17 December 2024

The Board of Gujarat Industries Power Co at its meeting held on 17 December 2024 has approved the following:

1. Award of EPC Contract for Balance of System (BoS) Package for Implementation of 500 MW(AC) Solar PV Project at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat;

2. Debt Syndication for availing Term Loan for 500 MW Solar Power Project (Phase -II) at Khavda, Kutch; and

3. Debt Syndication for availing Term Loan for 75 MW Solar Power Project at Vastan .

