Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crorePadmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.0210.12 9 OPM %0.641.09 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.08-0.06 -33 NP0-0.07 100
