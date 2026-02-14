Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.0210.120.641.09-0.02-0.01-0.08-0.060-0.07

