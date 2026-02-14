Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.0210.12 9 OPM %0.641.09 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.08-0.06 -33 NP0-0.07 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mayur Floorings standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Hardoli Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story