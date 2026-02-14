Palash Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.32% to Rs 10.15 crore

Net profit of Palash Securities reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.32% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.1512.90-21.77-23.1821.76-3.6621.69-3.8022.43-1.28

