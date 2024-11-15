Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 6.07 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 10.98% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.075.60 8 OPM %34.1018.21 -PBDT2.161.41 53 PBT1.170.96 22 NP0.910.82 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News