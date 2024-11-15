Pansari Developers standalone net profit rises 10.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 6.07 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 10.98% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.075.6034.1018.212.161.411.170.960.910.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News