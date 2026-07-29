Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2026.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2026.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd surged 11.27% to Rs 154.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd soared 10.33% to Rs 290. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month. Swiggy Ltd spiked 7.40% to Rs 288.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd exploded 7.35% to Rs 3466. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79636 shares in the past one month.