Parag Milk Foods edges higher after Q2 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 29 crore

Parag Milk Foods added 2.08% to Rs 220.50 after the company reported 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.2 crore on a 9.2% increase in revenue to Rs 871 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 24.8% to Rs 76.3 crore in the second quarter from Rs 61.1 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 8.8% in Q2 FY25 as against 7.7% in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 35.6 crore, up by 45.8% from Rs 24.4 crore in Q2 FY24.

Parag Milk stated that the business has witnessed a strong double digit volume growth of 11% YoY aided by healthy volume growth in its core categories. The Core categories, mainly Ghee, Cheese and Paneer have witnessed volume growth of 17% for Q2FY25 and 18% for H1FY25.

As per the latest IMARC report 2024; the flagship brand Gowardhan Ghee commands an improved 22% market share in the branded cow ghee segment, while the brand Go Cheese sustained its 35% market share in the Cheese category.

The average milk prices during Q2 FY25 were at Rs 33 per litre (down 8% YoY), and H1 FY25 milk prices were at Rs 32 per litre (down 13% YoY) while the company handled approximately 15 lakh liters of milk per day.

Devendra Shah, chairman of Parag Milk Foods, said: As we continue to expand Parag Milk Foods' reach and impact, our focus remains steadfast on delivering top quality, innovative products that cater to evolving consumer needs. We are happy to announce that this quarter, we have achieved our highest ever sales, reaching Rs 871 crore in revenue.

Our recent launch of Gowardhan sweets reinforces our commitment to purity. Made with Gowardhan Ghee and cow milk it offers an authentic and wholesome choice in a market increasingly plagued by adulteration concerns. Gowardhan Ghee continues to be a market leader with 22% share in the branded cow ghee segment.

Newer business segments, Avvatar and Pride of Cows, are also gaining strong traction. With a robust pipeline for new product developments, I am confident that our deep-rooted commitment to provide customer centric products will propel us towards our ambitious INR 10,000 crore target and beyond.

Parag Milk Foods is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a pan-India presence. The companys manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana.

