H.G.Infra Eng slides after Q2 PAT fall 16% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering dropped 4.33% to Rs 1,226.30 after the company reported 16.01% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.73 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 96.12 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.46% YoY to Rs 902.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax shed 3.02% to Rs 125.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 129.13 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

The companys total expenses slipped 5.71% YoY to Rs 781.19 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 75.55 crore (up 16.23% YoY) while Finance costs stood at Rs 62.42 crore (up 6.19% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit shed 1.29% YoY to Rs 243.30 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 246.50 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.41% YoY to Rs 2,430.44 crore in H1 FY25.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

