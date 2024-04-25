Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 64.02% to Rs 8.66 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.02% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.34% to Rs 25.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.665.28 64 25.1218.29 37 OPM %1.732.27 -2.152.52 - PBDT0.130.09 44 0.410.35 17 PBT0.110.09 22 0.370.31 19 NP0.060.07 -14 0.260.21 24

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

