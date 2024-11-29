PC Jeweller rallies after fixing record date for stock split

PC Jeweller jumped 3.02% to Rs 160.40 after the company's board has fixed record date as 16 December 2024 for the proposed 1-for-10 stock split.

On 21 November 2024, the companys members approved the sub-division / split of equity shares of the company, such that 1 equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 10 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each.

PC Jeweller is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. It is engaged in the manufacture, retail and export of gold, diamond and studded jewellery.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 178.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 138.13 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 12.42% YoY to Rs 504.97 crore during the quarter.

