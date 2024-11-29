NODWIN Gaming acquires Trinity Gaming

For a consideration of Rs 24 cr

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, announced the acquisition of Trinity Gaming, a leading gaming agency and platform MCN/ CSP in a deal valued at Rs 24 crore. This acquisition will see Trinity Gaming become a fully owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, marking a significant step in expanding its reach and capabilities within the Indian gaming and content ecosystem.

The acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Trinity will be a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of NODWIN Gaming shares for a total consideration of upto INR 24 Crores. The consideration would be payable partly by way of Cash consideration upto INR 4.8 Crores and balance INR 19.2 Crores by way of swap of equity shares of Nodwin Gaming. As part of this transaction, the founders would become shareholders of NODWIN Gaming and continue to lead the business going forward.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial duo Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, Trinity Gaming has quickly established itself as a cornerstone in India's gaming influencer ecosystem. Trinity Gaming is a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Meta and the only Gaming MCN (Multi-channel Network) for YouTube in Gaming in India, managing over 1,000 creators from across the country, with prominent partnerships with global brands such as Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

Trinity's expertise in content creation, digital marketing, and agency activations makes it a valuable addition to NODWIN Gaming's portfolio, enhancing its ability to forge impactful partnerships with gaming creators and brands.

NODWIN Gaming will expand the portfolio of Trinity to other emerging markets such as Africa, SE Asia, Central Asia and Middle East across existing businesses and verticals of NODWIN Gaming. NODWIN Gaming will also merge its Unpaused Talent business with Trinity and have the founders of Trinity lead it.

