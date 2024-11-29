Sigachi Industries submits CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sigachi Industries announced about its recent submission of CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride. This is a significant step towards ensuring European regulatory standards and highest levels of product quality and safety. It will also strategically diversify Sigachi's revenue channels to enhance greater value for all stakeholders involved

Propafenone Hydrochlride, widely used in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, is a highdemand API with a current global market size of USD 1.2 billion.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

