Sigachi Industries submits CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride

Sigachi Industries announced about its recent submission of CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride. This is a significant step towards ensuring European regulatory standards and highest levels of product quality and safety. It will also strategically diversify Sigachi's revenue channels to enhance greater value for all stakeholders involved

Propafenone Hydrochlride, widely used in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, is a highdemand API with a current global market size of USD 1.2 billion.

