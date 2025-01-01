Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pennar Industries to form JV with Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
For manufacturing and sale of solar modules

Pennar Industries has executed a joint venture agreement with Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses and Others on 31 December 2024 for incorporation of a joint venture company.

The proposed joint venture company will be formed to carry on the business of manufacturing and sale of solar modules, including the development and operation of the manufacturing unit.

The shareholding in the proposed joint venture company is as under:
1. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses - 50.1%
2. Pennar Industries - 45.0%
3. Others - 4.9%

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

