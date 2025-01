From Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Va Tech Wabag has secured order worth Rs 145 crore from Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) towards Design, Engineering, Supply, Fabrication, Installation and commissioning of Desalination Water pipelines between CPCL Manali Refinery & CPCL Desalination plant at Kattupalli. The project is to be completed over a span of 12 months.

