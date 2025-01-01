Stock Alert: India Cements, Suzlon Energy, Jupiter Wagons, Indo-Tech Transformers

India Cements board approved the appointment of Suresh Vasant Patil, as chief executive officer (CEO) and Krishnagopal Ladsaria, as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 January 2025.

Suzlon Energys wholly owned subsidiary, SE Forges CEO, S.Venkata Subramaniam has resigned with effect from close of business hours on 31st December 2024.

Jupiter Wagons increased stake in its arm Jupiter Electric Mobility to 75% from 60%.

Dhani Services board approved to raise funds up to Rs 406 crore through issue of convertible warrants.

Indo-Tech Transformers has received letter of intent for supply of 13 Nos of 150 MVA transformers. The aggregate value of the order under the said LOI/ PO is Rs 117.17 crore.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into an agreement with Japan-based Zaza Industrial Holdings. The company has agreed to sell 100% shares held in its step down subsidiary, Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations to Zaza Industrial Holdings.

SJVN has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Bihar for the development of 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project and other PSPs in the state of Bihar.

