Pine Labs extends technology partnership with Woolworths Group

To support Woolworths' ongoing modernization of gift card infrastructure

Pine Labs announced the extension of its technology partnership with Woolworths Group, extending its role in powering their gift card ecosystem through enhanced platform capabilities, deeper API integrations, and support for new digital stored-value experiences.

Through its Qwikcilver subsidiary, Pine Labs powers the technology platform supporting Woolworths' gift card programs. The partnership will build on this foundation, with a focus on strengthening platform capabilities, enabling deeper technology integration, and supporting the evolution of gift card experiences across physical and digital channels.

Pine Labs' Qwikcilver platform supports the lifecycle of gift cards products, including issuance, processing, transaction management, and omnichannel program capabilities.