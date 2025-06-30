Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Piramal Enterprises announced that it has invested Rs 700 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance (PFL) by way of subscription to rights issue.PFL, an existing wholly owned subsidiary of the company, reported a turnover of Rs 8.17 lakh in FY25.
The funds raised through this investment will be utilized by PFL for business and general corporate purposes.
There has been no change in the companys shareholding percentage in PFL following the said investment.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India, with prominent presence across retail and wholesale lending, alternatives and insurance.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 25.3% to Rs 102.44 crore on 22.8% fall in net sales to Rs 3,122.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.30% to settle at Rs 1,147.75 on the BSE.
