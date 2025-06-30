Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Piramal Ent invests Rs 700-cr in Piramal Finance

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Enterprises announced that it has invested Rs 700 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance (PFL) by way of subscription to rights issue.

PFL, an existing wholly owned subsidiary of the company, reported a turnover of Rs 8.17 lakh in FY25.

The funds raised through this investment will be utilized by PFL for business and general corporate purposes.

There has been no change in the companys shareholding percentage in PFL following the said investment.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India, with prominent presence across retail and wholesale lending, alternatives and insurance.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 25.3% to Rs 102.44 crore on 22.8% fall in net sales to Rs 3,122.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.30% to settle at Rs 1,147.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Granules India arm receives one observation from USFDA

Interarch Building Solutions bags Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

Hind Rectifiers secures Rs 101 cr supply order from Indian Railways

India Ratings & Research revises rating outlook Aegis Vopak Terminals to 'positive'

Prestige Estates & Arihant Group jointly acquire land in Chennai from Rane Madras

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story