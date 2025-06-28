Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers secures Rs 101 cr supply order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers secures Rs 101 cr supply order from Indian Railways

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hind Rectifiers has announced that it has received a supply order worth Rs 101 crore from Indian Railways.

According to an exchange filing, the domestic order will be executed as per the terms and conditions laid out by Indian Railways. The execution is scheduled from FY 202526 to FY 202627.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on 27 June 2025, after market hours.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 98.2% to Rs 10.15 crore on a 22.3% increase in net sales to Rs 185.05 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 2.20% to settle at Rs 1,262.70 on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Granules India receives one observation from USFDA following inspection at U.S. facility

India Ratings & Research revises rating outlook Aegis Vopak Terminals to 'positive'

Prestige Estates & Arihant Group jointly acquire land in Chennai from Rane Madras

Amber Enterprises India to acquire majority stake in Power-One Micro Systems

Sarda Energy & Minerals receives consent to operate coal gasifier plant

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story