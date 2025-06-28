Hind Rectifiers secures Rs 101 cr supply order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers has announced that it has received a supply order worth Rs 101 crore from Indian Railways.According to an exchange filing, the domestic order will be executed as per the terms and conditions laid out by Indian Railways. The execution is scheduled from FY 202526 to FY 202627.
The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties. Neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding entity.
The official announcement was made on 27 June 2025, after market hours.
Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.
The companys standalone net profit zoomed 98.2% to Rs 10.15 crore on a 22.3% increase in net sales to Rs 185.05 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 2.20% to settle at Rs 1,262.70 on Friday, 27 June 2025.
