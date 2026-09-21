Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.91% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.22% in last one month.