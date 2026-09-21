Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2439, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2439, up 6.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has risen around 2.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26710.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2443, up 5.42% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% drop in NIFTY and a 20.91% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.