Wockhardt Ltd spurts 4.92%, gains for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2188.7, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.91% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2188.7, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23413.6. The Sensex is at 74819.64, up 0.71%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 15.13% in last one month.