Piyush Goyal advocates India as the best place to invest in technology and innovation

India is the best place in the world to provide sustainable infrastructure to the digital world. This was stated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal while speaking at UK India Business Councils UK-India Technology Futures Conference .Goyal pointed out that it will be important to understand how in the future the digital world and sustainability issues will intersect. Major portion of energy will be consumed by systems that will churn out data and that will have an impact on sustainability issues, he said, adding that there are very few places in the world where there is interconnected grid in the way that India has. He said that by 2030 India would have a thousand-gigawatt grid connected through the length and breadth of the country with a healthy mix of traditional and renewable energy. For data centers, this huge amount of clean energy provides an unheard-of reliability and sustainability, he said, pointing out that India provides an unmatched opportunity for investors across the world.

Advocating India as the best place to invest in technology and innovation, he informed that in addition to a robust legal system, India is going to bring out a new legal framework to ensure data privacy that will encourage free flow of data among trusted partners. Goyal said that India and UK can work together to leverage the high level of innovation that UKs universities produce.

