Tata Power ties up with ADB for $4.25 bn to finance clean energy projects

Tata Power announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financing clean energy projects worth $4.25 billion in India.

The MoU outlines the evaluation of financing for key ongoing projects, such as the 966 MW solar-wind hybrid project, pumped hydro storage project, and other projects in the pipeline related to energy transition, decarbonization, and battery storage. It also includes ongoing financing for capital expenditures (capex) to strengthen the distribution networks managed by Tata Power.

The company stated that this agreement coincides with the ongoing climate conference (COP29) at Baku, Azerbaijan, aimed at enhancing Indias power infrastructure and promoting renewable and clean energy.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & managing director of Tata Power, said, This MoU reinforces our commitment to advancing India's clean and renewable energy capacity and modernizing our power infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. These initiatives align with Indias ambitious clean energy goals, contributing to energy security and environmental resilience.

ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury said, ADB is committed to fostering partnerships that promote sustainability and energy security across Asia and the Pacific. As part of this strategy, our engagement with Tata Power reflects a shared vision for a low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient future, supporting Indias transition toward sustainable energy solutions.

The company stated that this partnership is pivotal as India accelerates its journey toward achieving its renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030. The projects under evaluation, such as the large-scale solar-wind hybrid systems and advanced hydro storage solutions, signify an investment in the future of Indias clean energy infrastructure. Through initiatives like these, Tata Power aims to strengthen the nations capacity for renewable energy, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and foster a sustainable, energy-secure future.

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed / managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.44% to Rs 1,093.08 crore despite of 0.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,697.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Tata Power rose 0.94% to Rs 412.30 on the BSE.

