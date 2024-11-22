Nifty scales above 23,550; realty shares rally for 5th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 693.38 points or 0.90% to 77,842.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 204.15 points or 0.87% to 23,554.05.
The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,214 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions were currently trading at Rs 276.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.26% as compared with the issue price of Rs 273.
The scrip was listed at Rs 279.05, exhibiting a premium of 2.21% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 285.80 and a low of 271.50. On the BSE, over 2.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.27% to 997.40. The index rallied 6.41% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Raymond (up 5.96%), Godrej Properties (up 4.18%), Macrotech Developers (up 3.27%), DLF (up 3.26%), Sobha (up 2.97%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.64%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.03%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.46%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.43%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Nippon Life Indian Asset management rose 1.15% after the company has executed a definitive agreement with One Place Commercials for the purchase of commercial office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai for Rs 486 crore.
Raymond rallied 5.78% after the company has received a No observation letter from the NSE & BSE for the scheme of arrangement between the company and Raymond Realty.
