PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 croreNet profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 702.51% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2901.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.71% to Rs 275.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9309.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8333.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
