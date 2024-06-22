PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 702.51% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2901.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.71% to Rs 275.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9309.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8333.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3235.122901.509309.028333.943.82-0.482.530.50171.7520.08308.94131.87171.7520.08308.94131.87143.8917.93275.66112.19

