Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 702.51% to Rs 143.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 3235.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2901.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.71% to Rs 275.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9309.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8333.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3235.122901.50 11 9309.028333.94 12 OPM %3.82-0.48 -2.530.50 - PBDT171.7520.08 755 308.94131.87 134 PBT171.7520.08 755 308.94131.87 134 NP143.8917.93 703 275.66112.19 146

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

PNB to raise Rs 10,000 cr via bonds

HDFC Life jumps on welcoming IRDAI's life insurance reforms

Empowering Women in Tech, PNB MetLife Awards AI-Data Science Scholarship

PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Broader mkt underperforms; PSU banks under pressure

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheeler CVs

Board of Kavveri Telecom Products appoints director

Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story