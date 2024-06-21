Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 56.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024
Sales rise 32.75% to Rs 569.37 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt reported to Rs 56.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 569.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 610.33% to Rs 232.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.21% to Rs 2059.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1557.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales569.37428.92 33 2059.591557.78 32 OPM %48.5242.74 -54.1345.59 - PBDT80.505.55 1350 327.2656.62 478 PBT75.702.60 2812 311.0344.18 604 NP56.70-0.75 LP 232.4232.72 610

First Published: Jun 21 2024

