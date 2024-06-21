Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.54% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Intec Capital reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.54% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.72% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.994.22 -77 3.746.89 -46 OPM %-25.25-328.20 --222.46-296.37 - PBDT-0.32-12.27 97 -8.39-18.96 56 PBT-0.46-12.41 96 -8.88-19.52 55 NP1.50-21.52 LP -5.65-28.15 80

