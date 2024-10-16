PNC Infra spurts on bagging EPC projects from MSRDC worth Rs 4,630 cr

PNC Infratech jumped 4.38% to Rs 465.60 after the company received letters of acceptance from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for road projects on EPC mode aggregating to Rs 4,630 crore.

The first project involves construction of an access-controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune District Package PRR E2 from Indori to Chimbali, Mawal & Khed in Maharashtra on EPC mode. The accepted contract amount is Rs 2,268 crore and it is to be executed within 30 months.

The subsequent project entails construction of an access-controlled expressway connector to Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in Maharashtra on EPC mode for Package JNE-04 from Kumbhari to Katneshwar District Parbhani. The accepted contract amount is Rs 2,362 crore and it is to be executed within 30 months.