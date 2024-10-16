Ministry of Road Transport & Highways reviews readiness of automobile industry for ethanol and flex fuels

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held a review meeting with members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) at Transport Bhawan yesterday. They discussed how prepared the automobile industry is for using ethanol and flex fuels. The discussion focused on how the industry is preparing to launch ethanol-powered vehicles in the coming months. Gadkari also spoke about the benefits of switching from fossil fuels to biofuels, which will help India become more self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), lower pollution, reduce the country's annual fossil fuel imports, and provide consumers with cheaper fuel options, all while supporting farmers.

