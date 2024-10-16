Sterlite Technologies forays into AI-led Data Centre segment

Showcases its AI-DC optical fibre cabling solutions at India Mobile Congress 2024 Sterlite Technologies today marked its entry into the AI-led Data Centre segment with a full-fledged demonstration of its integrated Optical cable, connectivity and interconnect offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2024. The Honourable Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, inaugurated this Make-in-India AI-DC portfolio. Sterlite Technologies today marked its entry into the AI-led Data Centre segment with a full-fledged demonstration of its integrated Optical cable, connectivity and interconnect offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2024. The Honourable Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, inaugurated this Make-in-India AI-DC portfolio. As a homegrown, globally recognised Optical expert, STL has developed a sophisticated, integrated portfolio to cater to the unique cabling needs of GPU-dense data centres. Optical fibre cabling in AI data centres must deliver high bandwidth, low latency, and high density to meet the volume and complexity of AI workloads. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The linkage between AI, Data Centres and Optical Fibre forms the holy trinity of future connectivity. We have been deeply involved in building a suite of products that fit right into the most dense connectivity environments ever created, said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO Optical Business, STL. He further added, We are excited to showcase our Make in India AI-DC portfolio to our customers and believe that this will serve as a one-stop solution for their data centre cabling needs.

STL's Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable technology is the engine behind fibre densification in AI data centres. STL was the second in the world and the first in India to offer mainstream high-density IBR optical products. The company's flagship AI-DC portfolio, designed for accelerated computing, is strongly anchored in its IBR optical cables and bolstered with a suite of data centre-specific connectivity products like connectors, patch-cords, fibre distribution and management systems, racks, cabinets, and servers. These products include:

High-density Optical Fibre cables - Celesta Ribbon cable with its Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) technology in 250-micron and 200-micron fibre. These cables utilise high-performance G.657.A2 bendinsensitive/Stellar optical fibre and feature a Low Smoke and Zero Halogen (LSZH) flame-retardant (FR) jacket. The Celesta with 6912F enables high fibre packing density in ducts, resulting in a lower TCO

High-density Connectivity solutions - for establishing end-to-end connectivity. These include floormount racks, high-density MPO panels that can accommodate up to 864 fibres in 2RU and 1728 fibres in 5RU, New Pivoting Tray Drawer (nPTD), high-density LC panels, patch panels and copper connectivity solutions.

