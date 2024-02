PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 32.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 2046.64 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 32.44% to Rs 185.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 2046.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1803.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2046.641803.2821.1119.12279.35242.79235.47198.40185.00139.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel