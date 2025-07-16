PNC Infratech emerges as L-1 bidder for 1200 MW solar power project

PNC Infratech has announced that it has emerged as one of the Lowest (L1) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC for the development of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) connected solar power projects across India.

According to an exchange filing, the tender involves setting up 1200 MW ISTS-connected solar power projects integrated with 600 MW/2400 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework, featuring a Green Shoe Option. PNC Infratech quoted a competitive tariff of Rs 3.13 per kWh.

Out of the total capacity, PNC Infratech has been awarded a 300 MW ISTS solar power project paired with a 150 MW/600 MWh ESS at the quoted price. The selection was made through an electronic reverse auction held on 15 July 2025.

The project timeline includes a Scheduled Commencement of Supply Date (SCSD) set at 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), with the PPA operation period extending for 25 years from the SCSD. PNC Infratech is a leading Indian infrastructure company engaged in investment, development, construction, operation, and management of infrastructure projects across the country. With extensive experience and proven expertise, the company operates across key sectors, including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply systems, industrial area development, railways, and other core infrastructure activities. The scrip rose 1.72% to settle at Rs 311.25 on the BSE.