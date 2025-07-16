Geojit Financial slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Geojit Financial Services tanked 8.26% to Rs 75.50 after the company posted 37.81% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.68 crore on a 15.41% fell in total income to Rs 153.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax slipped 38.65% year on year to Rs 36.64 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, revenue from wealth management declined by 17.51% YoY to Rs 138.43 crore while revenue from other services jumped 13.96% YoY to Rs 6.53 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses stood at Rs 116.65 crore in Q1 FY26, down 3.94% YoY. Finance costs consumed was at Rs 2.64 crore (down 69.19% YoY) and employee benefit expenses came in at Rs 58.83 crore (up 4.75% YoY) during the period under review.