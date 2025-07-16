Geojit Financial slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Geojit Financial Services tanked 8.26% to Rs 75.50 after the company posted 37.81% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.68 crore on a 15.41% fell in total income to Rs 153.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax slipped 38.65% year on year to Rs 36.64 crore in Q1 FY26.
On the segmental front, revenue from wealth management declined by 17.51% YoY to Rs 138.43 crore while revenue from other services jumped 13.96% YoY to Rs 6.53 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total expenses stood at Rs 116.65 crore in Q1 FY26, down 3.94% YoY. Finance costs consumed was at Rs 2.64 crore (down 69.19% YoY) and employee benefit expenses came in at Rs 58.83 crore (up 4.75% YoY) during the period under review.
Geojit Financial Services offers a complete spectrum of financial services including online broking, financial products distribution, portfolio management services, margin funding, etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app