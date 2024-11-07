Polycab India emerges as L-1 bidder for BSNL project worth Rs 1,549 crore

Polycab India said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project floated by Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) worth Rs 1,549.66 crore.

The project involves development (creation, upgradation and operation & maintenance) of middle mile network of Bharat Net on design build operate and maintain (DBOM) model package-7 in the state of Bihar.

The project includes a 3-year construction period, followed by a 10-year maintenance contract. The maintenance fee will be 5.5% of the capital expenditure (capex) annually for the first 5 years and 6.5% annually for the subsequent 5 years.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and fast-growing player in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.35% to Rs 439.81 crore on a 30.37% increase in sales to Rs 5,498.42 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 6840.75 on the BSE.

