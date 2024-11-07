Nifty slides below 24,250; IT shares decline

The key equity indices traded with substantial cuts in mid-morning trade. The Nifty slipped below the 24,250 mark. IT shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 835.92 points or 1.07% to 79,520.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 260.25 points or 1.06% to 24,223.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,950 shares rose and 1,809 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company received bids for 1,09,74,200 shares as against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (07 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (07 November 2024) and it will close on Monday (11 November 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 70 to Rs 74 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 200 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of ACME Solar Holdings received bids for 2,77,76,793 shares as against 5,82,03,223 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (07 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.48 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (06 November 2024) and it will close on Friday (08 November 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 275 to Rs 289 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Swiggy received bids for 3,15,11,766 shares as against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (07 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (06 November 2024) and it will close on Friday (08 November 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sagility India received bids for 25,61,36,500 shares as against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (07 November 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (05 November 2024) and it will close on Thursday (07 November 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 500 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index slipped 1.29% to 41,496.50. The index rallied 4.15% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (down 2.55%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.29%), LTIMindtree (down 2.17%), Infosys (down 1.57%), Coforge (down 0.71%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.63%), Persistent Systems (down 0.62%), HCL Technologies (down 0.57%), Wipro (down 0.51%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.25%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Delta Corp rose 0.07%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 61.14% to Rs 26.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 69.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations dropped 28.12% YoY to Rs 187.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rallied 4.79% after the companys net profit surged 34.4% to Rs 500.42 crore despite of 19.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index future was up 95 points, signaling a positive opening for U.S. stocks today.

Most Asian stocks advanced on Thursday after former President Donald Trump won the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The focus is now on potential stimulus measures from China and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

While most Asian markets saw significant gains on Wednesday, Chinese stocks were more subdued due to concerns over potential strict trade tariffs. Trump has pledged to impose a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports. Attention is now on the meeting of Chinas National Peoples Congress, which began earlier this week, for insights into possible fiscal stimulus measures.

Regional markets received limited positive influence from a strong session on Wall Street, where U.S. benchmark indexes reached record levels following Trump's victory. The S&P 500 increased by 2.5% to a record high of 5,929.04 points, the NASDAQ Composite rose 2.9% to 18,978.65 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.6% to 43,729.93 points, marking its best day since 2022.

Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the Truth Social platform, saw its shares rise by 6%. Tesla's stock jumped over 14%, as the company is perceived as a major beneficiary of Trumps win, partly due to Elon Musk's support of Trump's campaign. Financial stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo experienced strong gains as investors speculated that Trumps presidency would lead to decreased regulation in the banking sector.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later on Thursday for more guidance on interest rates. The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, though the outlook remains uncertain amid Trump's presidency and persistent inflationary pressures.

