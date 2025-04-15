Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs edge further down

Pound speculative net longs edge further down

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged further down, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17310 contracts in the data reported through April 08, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 17316 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

