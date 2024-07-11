Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corp hits record high after board OKs raising upto Rs 16,000 cr in FY25

Power Grid Corp hits record high after board OKs raising upto Rs 16,000 cr in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India said that its board approved to borrow funds upto Rs 16,000 crore through various sources during the financial year 2025-2026.

The company will issue domestic bonds (secured/ unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free under private placement).

Further, the board approved the current borrowing limits from existing Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25 through issue of secured / unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Bonds under Private placement from domestic / other sources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The above agenda by the board of directors are subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.62% to Rs 4,166.33 crore on 2.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 11,978.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were lower 0.27% to Rs 345.15 on the BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 348.60 intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Crude Oil remains in 'buy on dips' mode; US CPI inflation data eyed

IGI Airport Police arrests 108 agents in incidents of visa, passport fraud

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts, Nifty below 24,300; broader indices outshine

3.5 km north-bound stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road opens for vehicles

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story