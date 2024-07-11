Power Grid Corp hits record high after board OKs raising upto Rs 16,000 cr in FY25

Power Grid Corporation of India said that its board approved to borrow funds upto Rs 16,000 crore through various sources during the financial year 2025-2026.

The company will issue domestic bonds (secured/ unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free under private placement).

Further, the board approved the current borrowing limits from existing Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25 through issue of secured / unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Bonds under Private placement from domestic / other sources.

The above agenda by the board of directors are subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.62% to Rs 4,166.33 crore on 2.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 11,978.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were lower 0.27% to Rs 345.15 on the BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 348.60 intraday today.

