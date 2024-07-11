Kalpataru Projects hits record high on Rs 2,995-cr order win

Kalpataru Projects International gained 1.56% to Rs 1,367.10 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,995 crore.

The company bagged orders in transmission and distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets. It has also secured an EPC order for water business in joint venture and building and factories (B&F) orders in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, The continuous inflow of orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence that T&D EPC business will contribute significantly to KPILs growth. The orders in the B&F and Water business have further strengthened our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for these businesses.

With the above order wins, our order intake till date in the current financial year stands at Rs 6,178 Crores. Our robust and well diversified order book gives us confidence to achieve the targeted growth going forward.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in EPC segment mainly in power T&D segment, railway infrastructure and oil & gas infrastructure and has presence in 70 countries. KPIL has extended its reach in the European market through its subsidiary Linjemontagei Grastorp AB in Sweden and Latin America through its subsidiary Fasttel Engenharia Ltda in Brazil.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 169 crore on 22.30% increase in net sales to Rs 5,971 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 1,410 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News