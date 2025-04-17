Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 309.15, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.8% jump in NIFTY and a 14.09% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 309.15, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23712.35. The Sensex is at 78052.87, up 1.31%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 14.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33456.9, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 308.65, up 1.01% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 10.37% in last one year as compared to a 7.8% jump in NIFTY and a 14.09% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News