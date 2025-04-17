Kranti Industries gains on securing export order from CNH Industrial

Kranti Industries rose 2.14% to Rs 103.50 after the company received a new export purchase order worth Rs 89.41 lakh from CNH Industrial, Italia S.P.A.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of tooling for components including the planetary carrier, steering knuckles, and differential support carrier, as per the specified purchase agreement.

Kranti Industries leverages cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art infrastructure, transforming into a digital smart factory, reflecting its commitment to excellence. It specializes in precision-machined components for automotive parts, including transmissions, axles, chassis, engines, and other essential components for the automotive and engineering industries.

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.71 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 14.5% YoY to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 17 April 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 127.97 crore on the BSE.

