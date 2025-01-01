Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 294-cr from Adani Power

Power Mech Projects rallied 4.63% to Rs 2,670.65 after the company has secured order from Adani Power (APL) to provide overhauling services, condition assessment, erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance worth Rs 294 crore

Shares of Adani Power shed 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 527.20 on the BSE.

The order envolved providing overhauling services, condition assessment, erection, testing, commissioning, and manpower assistance for performance guarantee tests of steam generators (SG) and steam turbine generators (STG) and their auxiliaries for units 3 and 4 of the 2x660 MW Korba Phase-II thermal power project.

The consideration for this contract is Rs 294 crore, and it is to be executed for unit-3 of SG and STG within 12 months from the date of notice to proceed and for unit-4 of SG and STG within 18 months from the date of notice to proceed.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

