The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 01 January 2025 has appointed Rikant Pittie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2025. He will replace Nishant Pitti who resigned on 31 December 2024 as CEO of the company.

