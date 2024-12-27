Power Mech rises on Rs 186-cr muti-year order win

Power Mech Projects advanced 2.17% to Rs 2562.65 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 186 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL).

The project entails providing field operation and maintenance services for the 2 x 660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant located in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, over a five-year period starting from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2029.

The project value for the first year will be Rs 3.10 crore per month. Thereafter, a monthly price escalation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) will be applicable for the remaining period of 48 months, from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2029.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

The company reported a 35.60% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.51 crore on a 11.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

