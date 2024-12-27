Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.57%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 18.29% over last one month compared to 3.22% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 2.57% today to trade at Rs 18474. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.62% to quote at 64651.78. The index is up 3.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.93% and Supreme Industries Ltd added 1.15% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 29.21 % over last one year compared to the 8.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 18.29% over last one month compared to 3.22% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 801 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22858 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19149.8 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5785 on 24 Jan 2024.

