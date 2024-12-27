Stock Alert: Gensol Engineering, Power Mech Projects, Jubilant FoodWorks, NHPC

New Listing:

Mamata Machinery will make debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 194.95 times. The issue was open between 19th December and 23rd December 2024. The IPOs price band was between Rs 230 and 243 per share.

DAM Capital Advisors will make debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 82.08 times. The issue was open between 19th December and 23rd December 2024. The IPOs price band was between Rs 269 and 283 per share.

Transrail Lighting will make debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 80.80 times. The issue was open between 19th December and 23rd December 2024. The IPOs price band was between Rs 410 and 432 per share.

Sanathan Textiles will make debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 35.12 times. The issue was open between 19th December and 23rd December 2024. The IPOs price band was between Rs 305 and 321 per share.

Concord Enviro Systems will make debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 10.67 times. The issue was open between 19th December and 23rd December 2024. The IPOs price band was between Rs 665 and 701 per share.

Stocks to watch:

Gensol Engineering. The company has secured an EPC contract worth Rs 897.47 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Development for 225 MW grid-connected solar PV projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, Gujarat. The project includes three years of operation and maintenance.

Power Mech Projects. The company has secured a Rs 186 crore order from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Under the order, it will provide field operation and maintenance services for the 2 x 660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, for the next five-year period, starting from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

Jubilant FoodWorks. The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India for the purchase of a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Companys authorized bottlers. The marketing activities for these products will be undertaken in the usual/ordinary course.

NHPC. The loss amounting to Rs 1,005.1 crore, caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) in Sikkim, has been revised to Rs 1,075.97 crore. The company has received Rs 150 crore for material damage loss, while a payment of Rs 250 crore for business interruption loss is in the advanced stage of approval and is likely to be released by the insurer shortly. Furthermore, the company anticipates that three units of 250 MW each of the Subansiri Lower HE project will be completed by May 2025, and the remaining five units (each of 250 MW) will be completed by May 2026, in a phased manner.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals. The board has approved the slump sale of a 57 MW captive power plant to the companys subsidiary IGREL Mahidad, for Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the Board has approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in the companys subsidiary IGREL Mahidad, and Rs 200 crore in Flurry Wind Energy in one or more tranches for a 26% stake. The Board has also approved the purchase of up to 107 MW of power from IGREL Mahidad and 350 MW from Flurry Wind Energy at Rs 4 per unit.

Dhani Services. The companys subsidiary Juventus Estate (as a licensee/landowner) has obtained registration for the development of the residential project Indiabulls Estate & Club-I at Sector 104, Gurugram, on the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway, from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Gurugram. Additionally, the Board will meet on December 13 to consider raising funds via the issue of equity through a qualified institutions placement or preferential issue.

